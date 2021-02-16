It was typical Fox opinion fare, though Kudlow repeatedly reminded viewers of his broadened résumé.

He also repeatedly apologized for using an obscenity on the network earlier in the day, when a hot mic caught his exasperated response to a clip of Vice President Harris’s assertion that the Biden administration was essentially “starting from scratch” on a vaccine distribution.

“We, the Trump administration, not everything went perfectly,” Kudlow said in the opening minutes of the show. But: “Operation Warp Speed was one of our greatest triumphs. And by the time of the inauguration, January 20th, the Trump efforts were generating 1.3 million vaccines per day. … Don’t tell me they started from scratch. That is simply wrong.”

Kudlow made his time in the White House a theme over the next hour. He interviewed former treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin, referred to Anthony S. Fauci as “a friend of mine” and, at one point, recalled that Trump used to “constantly” invite business executives to the White House for advice on the pandemic.

Later, in a segment about bitcoin, Kudlow mentioned that in Washington he got to know Elon Musk, whom he called “maybe the smartest guy on the planet.”

Trump’s White House wasn’t Kudlow’s first government job. He worked in the Reagan administration and on Wall Street early in his career, before spending much of the 21st century as a CNBC contributor. He hosted his own show on the network, “The Kudlow Report,” before Trump tapped him in 2018 to serve as the White House chief economic adviser and director of the National Economic Council. He was one of several Trump-friendly cable personalities recruited by the TV-obsessed former president.

Kudlow made it through his time in the White House without succumbing to a major scandal or his boss’s wrath, as happened to some of his colleagues. He occasionally diverged from Trump on trade issues, and he told the Wall Street Journal he was “very disappointed in the president” over Trump’s efforts to reverse the 2020 election results.

But Kudlow was also criticized for downplaying the severity of the pandemic, infamously telling CNBC in February 2020: “We have contained this. … It’s pretty close to airtight.” In June he said there would be no second wave of the virus, and he repeatedly predicted a rapid “V-shaped” recovery from the economic plunge.

Kudlow is the first major Trump administration official to land a stable media gig after his time in the White House. Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany had been in negotiations with Fox News, but those have been put on pause.

The centerpiece of Kudlow’s debut show was an interview with a stiff and almost expressionless Mnuchin, who as treasury secretary had worked with Kudlow on several economic rescue packages, including a roughly $2 trillion package that passed Congress with bipartisan support last spring. “I always thought the first one that we all did last March and April was the best of the lot,” Kudlow said.

Reverting to his role as a conservative commentator, Kudlow tried several times to get Mnuchin to agree that the Biden administration was overstepping with its plans for a new $1.9 trillion stimulus sequel, but the former treasury secretary was noncommittal.

The host wrapped the segment up with a joke. “Last question,” he said. “Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin, can you imagine having a better working relationship with the director of the National Economic Council than the one we had in the past three years?”

Kudlow started laughing before Mnuchin could reply: “That’s an easy question. You were the best, Larry.”