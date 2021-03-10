“Just as the police were doing their job there that night, protecting property and managing the crowd, Ms. Sahouri was there doing her job there that night,” defense attorney Nicholas A. Klinefeldt said in his closing statement. “Reporting on the protest and reporting on what the police were doing, reporting on the destruction of property, so the community could see what is going on.”

The case has attracted nationwide attention, and journalism advocates have depicted Polk County Attorney John Sarcone’s decision to prosecute Sahouri as a baffling assault on press freedom. At least 126 U.S. journalists were arrested or detained on the job in 2020, many of them while covering protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd, but most of those journalists had their charges dropped, if they were charged at all.

Of the dozen or so still facing charges, Sahouri is so far the only one to stand trial.

“It’s a historical moment. Protests erupted not just across the country, but all over the world, and I felt like I was playing a part of that,” Sahouri said from the stand on Tuesday. “It’s a small city here, but it’s important to the community. It’s important to know what’s going on and to document that. So that’s the role I felt like I was playing that day.”

Sarcone, the county attorney, had said little publicly about the case in the months since Sahouri’s arrest. But in court, his prosecutors argued that her status as a journalist was irrelevant to the charges; that she and Robnett had ignored an order to disperse and then interfered with an arrest, and therefore committed crimes.

“If reporting or ‘doing her job’ was a defense, it would have been included in the jury instructions,” Brad Kinkade, an assistant Polk County attorney, told jurors in a closing statement. “All the law that you have is all the law that is necessary to find the defendants guilty."

Law students and journalists watched from the audience, and many more watched the trial on livestream. The proceedings took place in a Drake University law school campus court room as part of an educational program.

For months, major groups called on Sarcone to drop charges, including Amnesty International and more than 250 people affiliated with the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, where Sahouri graduated.

“There’s no way any of this can be justified,” said Carlos Martínez de la Serna, program director for the Committee to Protect Journalists. “This is an extreme case, but also one that exemplifies that whole dynamic of harassment and attacks to the press and not respecting its critical role.”

Although the First Amendment doesn’t grant journalists privileges to go places the public can’t, prosecutors have traditionally declined to pursue charges against reporters covering protests, said David Ardia, co-director of University of North Carolina’s Center for Media Law and Policy. He called Sahouri’s case “a real head-scratcher,” and a break from a nationally recognized norm "that it’s not in the public interest to prosecute journalists for doing their job.”

Police in Des Moines arrested at least 79 people over the course of three days of demonstrations last May. Polk County dismissed charges in many of those cases because of insufficient evidence of arrest documentation, according to the Register’s review of court records.

Sahouri, who had been covering the protests, arrived at Merle Hall Mall on May 31 before the scene turned chaotic in the evening. She live-tweeted updates about looters breaking into a shoe store and posted photos of police using tear gas on crowds of people before crossing the street to another parking lot.

“She was there to be a witness and to record what was going on for history and for the community, and people in the community deserved to have her reporting on that protest,” the Register’s executive editor, Carol Hunter, told The Washington Post. Hunter also took the stand on Tuesday, testifying that Sahouri had done her job, “and she did it very well.”

The arresting officer, Luke Wilson of the Des Moines police department, testified that he arrived at the area that evening to find crowds of people throwing objects, and fogged the area with pepper spray in an attempt to make them leave.

“Our goal wasn’t to arrest a whole bunch of people,” Wilson said on the stand. “It was to clear the area and limit the destruction and damage that was occurring.”

Under questioning, the officer conceded that Sahouri had been affected by the pepper spray, but said she had been one of the only people who failed to leave the scene, and that she didn’t identify herself as a reporter. He also said that Robnett, who testified that he accompanied Sahouri to the protest for her safety, tried to interfere in her arrest. “He was obviously trying to pull her from me,” Wilson said. So he pepper-sprayed Robnett and arrested him, too.

Sahouri, Robnett and a third reporter, Katie Akin, all disputed that version of events.

“I put up my hands and I say ‘I’m press’ because he was coming like, right at me, and I didn’t think it was a good idea to run from officers,” Sahouri testified. "He grabbed me, he pepper-sprayed me and said, ‘That’s not what I asked.’”

Akin, who also worked for the Register at the time, testified that she had been reporting alongside Sahouri and, like Sahouri and Robnett, that she heard no police order to disperse and didn’t see anyone interfere with any arrests. She said the group had moved away from the commotion at the mall to a nearby parking lot before Wilson arrested Sahouri.

Body camera footage became a focal point of the trial. For months, prosecutors resisted attempts to share evidence of the incident, contending it wasn’t required in a simple misdemeanor case and it would be too costly. When a judge eventually ordered them otherwise, police revealed Wilson hadn’t saved the video from his body camera, contrary to department policy.

At trial, Wilson — a bomb technician and dog handler who normally spends most of his time patrolling the local airport — testified that he thought he had hit the button to save footage on his body camera well before making the arrest. But he didn’t check to make sure it was saving the footage. “Honestly, I wasn’t focused on that. I was focused on the rocks and the bottles and the chaos.”

Klinefeldt had asked the judge on Friday to dismiss the case, arguing that police could have retrieved the footage within days after the arrest. The judge declined.

But at trial, the defense called up a second officer, Natale Chiodo, who arrived in the parking lot just after Sahouri’s arrest. That officer’s body camera had recorded the journalist in Wilson’s handcuffs, complaining that she had been blinded by the pepper spray, saying, “I’m with the Des Moines Register … I’m just doing my job. I’m a journalist.”

The video also showed Chiodo telling Akin to leave while Sahouri and was being handcuffed. He testified he didn’t arrest Akin because she identified herself as press and “wasn’t disobeying or showing any signs of not wanting to do what we said. She just looked to me to be scared.”

At another protest the following day, video showed an officer spray Akin in the eye with chemicals after she identified herself as a reporter 17 times within 30 seconds. Police said they would conduct a separate internal review into that incident.