McCammond addressed criticism of her past comments in her note announcing that she will not take on the role.

“My past tweets have overshadowed the work I’ve done to highlight the people and issues that I care about — issues that Teen Vogue has worked tirelessly to share with the world — and so Condé Nast and I have decided to part ways,” McCammond said in a statement she posted to Twitter on Thursday. “I should not have tweeted what I did and I have taken full responsibility for that."

McCammond had previously apologized, both internally and externally, after the staff uproar had become public. In objecting to her hiring, the staff’s letter made reference to “historically high anti-Asian violence,” an issue made even more salient following the murder on Wednesday of a group of eight people that included six Asian women in Georgia.

McCammond had agreed to join Condé Nast after serving as a national political reporter for Axios. She is also a contributor to MSNBC.

During her tenure at Axios, McCammond began dating a press aide for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, T.J. Ducklo. After Ducklo lashed out at a Politico journalist who planned to write about their relationship, Ducklo resigned his position in the Biden administration.

In her note on Thursday, McCammond said that she plans to continue working in journalism.