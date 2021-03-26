“Fox engaged in this knowing and reckless propagation of these enormous falsehoods in order to profit off these lies,” reads the lawsuit. “Fox wanted to continue to protect its broadcast ratings, catering to an audience deeply loyal to President Trump.”
A Fox News spokesperson did not immediately return The Post’s inquiry.
Dominion earlier filed election-related defamation lawsuits against Trump affiliated attorneys Sydney Powell and Rudy Giuliani, as well as MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell.
Last month, another election technology company, Smartmatic, filed a $2.7 billion lawsuit against Fox News and several of its most prominent commentators over what its chief executive called a “disinformation campaign” about the presidential election.
In response to the Smartmatic lawsuit, Fox said in a statement it “is committed to providing the full context of every story with in-depth reporting and clear opinion,” adding, “We are proud of our 2020 election coverage and will vigorously defend this meritless lawsuit in court.”
This story will be updated.