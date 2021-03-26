“Fox engaged in this knowing and reckless propagation of these enormous falsehoods in order to profit off these lies,” reads the lawsuit. “Fox wanted to continue to protect its broadcast ratings, catering to an audience deeply loyal to President Trump.”

In response to the lawsuit, Fox News Media said in a statement that the company “is proud of our 2020 election coverage, which stands in the highest tradition of American journalism, and will vigorously defend against this baseless lawsuit in court.”

AD

AD

The lawsuit cites Fox’s own reporting in advance of Election Day that the mail-in vote would heavily favor Joe Biden, and that it was likely that the result wouldn’t be known for days.

But Dominion lawyers argue that Fox News ratings went into “in a freefall” in the days after the election and that the network was losing Trump loyalists to more right-wing channels such as Newsmax.

Around the same time, Powell and Giuliani appeared on several conservative and right-wing media outlets, where they repeated Trump’s false claim that the election had been stolen from him. Hosts such as Maria Bartiromo and Lou Dobbs not only had Powell and Giuliani on as guests, but “endorsed and repeated” their lies.

AD

AD

Dominion repeatedly notified the network that it had aired falsehoods, including sending several “setting the record straight” emails to Fox News reporters and producers, but was ignored, the complaint alleges.

The lawsuit states that, as a result of Fox’s conduct, Dominion employees have been stalked and harassed and the company suffered reputational damage that has diminished its value.

Last month, another election technology company, Smartmatic, filed a $2.7 billion lawsuit against Fox News and several of its most prominent commentators over what its chief executive called a “disinformation campaign” about the presidential election.

The Smartmatic lawsuit also named several Fox hosts, including Bartiromo, Dobbs and Jeanine Pirro.

AD

After Dominion and Smartmatic signaled in December that they were weighing legal action against the network, Fox aired a short segment on several shows that attempted to debunk the misinformation.

AD

Fox has filed four motions to dismiss the Smartmatic lawsuit, claiming it attempts to “stifle debate and chill vital First Amendment activities.”

This story, originally published at 8:10 a.m., has been updated.