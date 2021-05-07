While some employees may want to “work from home and pop in only when necessary” after the pandemic, Merrill argued, the dynamic may create a “strong incentive” for bosses to convert full-time workers into contractors, who get paid by the hour or output and lack benefits such as health care and retirement pay.
“Although there might be some pains and anxiety going back into the office, the biggest benefit for workers may be simple job security,” she wrote in her conclusion. “Remember something every manager knows: The hardest people to let go are the ones you know.”
Washingtonian staffers were shocked. While Merrill had tried to present a broader argument about employees and business owners, many of her employees perceived the op-ed to be directed in part to them — a veiled threat to their jobs.
The magazine’s assistant photo editor, Lauren Bulbin, called the article “truly terrifying.”
“I feel really humiliated,” she said. “Every single person I know in my life read that op-ed and contacted me about it,” she said. “People I respect in the media industry and beyond came to me and were really shocked that this is where I’m working.”
By Friday morning, many of Washingtonian’s editorial staff of about 25 pledged that they wouldn’t publish anything on the magazine’s website or social media channels for the day. More than a dozen tweeted identical messages: “We want our CEO to understand the risks of not valuing our labor” and “we are dismayed by Cathy Merrill’s public threat to our livelihoods.”
Merrill has spent the hours since the op-ed published doing damage control. “I have assured our team that there will be no changes to benefits or employee status,” she told The Post via email. “I am sorry if the op-ed made it appear like anything else.”
She added that was proud of her employees’ work during the pandemic, and said the company “embraces a culture in which employees are able to express themselves openly.”
But the magazine’s website remained lifeless as of Friday afternoon; the most recent stories were nearly 24 hours old. Those participating in the work-stoppage include senior editors, top food critics and web producers.
The action was especially notable because Washingtonian staff have no union, which typically affords employees protection for engaging in collective action such as strikes.
“We felt a little bit of trepidation, but we also understood this was a really public, egregious statement,” writer and web producer Rosa Cartagena said. “We’re trying to use our public platforms to respond publicly as well, and to share how disappointed we feel by seemingly not being valued by the owner.”
Like many other publications, Washingtonian reverted to remote work during the pandemic last spring. Employees have been told to begin returning to the office over the next several months, with a hard reopening in the fall.
Staffers said they were struck by Merrill’s argument that remote work makes it harder to give employees feedback and stunts their professional development, especially because the magazine has published some of its most-read online stories during the pandemic, such as food writer Jessica Sidman’s expose on working at the Trump International Hotel restaurant.
Merrill has written several essays for The Washington Post’s editorial page, which operates independently from reporters in the newsroom. In March last year, she called the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation to halt gatherings for several weeks “a death sentence for small businesses.”
In this latest op-ed, Merrill wrote she had discussed the downsides of remote work with fellow chief executives, and estimated that unofficial office duties such as “helping a colleague, mentoring more junior people, celebrating someone’s birthday — things that drive office culture” made up “about 20 percent” of the work.
“If the employee is rarely around to participate in those extras, management has a strong incentive to change their status to ‘contractor,’” she wrote. “Instead of receiving a set salary, contractors are paid only for the work they do, either hourly or by appropriate output metrics.” She added that would also mean not having to pay for health care, retirement savings, bonuses and parking.
The op-ed attracted national attention on Thursday night as several prominent journalists tweeted criticisms and screenshots of the essay. By midmorning Friday, The Post had changed the headline on the op-ed to “As a CEO, I worry about the erosion of office culture with more remote work,” removing the language that directed the message at Merrill’s employees.
Washington Post editorial page editor Fred Hiatt said he asked the headline to be changed early on Friday, before he knew about the strike, “to something that I thought better captured the piece.”
Merrill also apparently sensed dismay among her employees before they made their protest public. About 10 minutes before they announced their action on Twitter, she sent them a memo saying she would not change employees’ health care, retirement plans or status to contractors.
“My intent was to write about how worried I and other CEOs are about preserving the cultures we built up in our offices,” she told employees. “But I understand that some of you have read it as threatening.”
Paul Farhi contributed to this report.
