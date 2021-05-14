His colleague, Laura Ingraham, said last month that Americans might not see a benefit in getting the vaccine if they won’t be able to immediately “have your life back.” She called it a “bait-and-switch” and added, “I think that’s the number one problem they’re having with this messaging on the vaccine, because they’re like, ‘Why should I get a vaccine? I’m not even going to get my freedom back.’” (The CDC announced this week that fully vaccinated people can go about their lives unmasked in most situations.)