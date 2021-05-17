“We recognize Bob’s contributions to our industry and our listeners,” New York Public Radio said in a statement Monday, announcing the firing. “We also affirm NYPR’s commitment to providing an inclusive and respectful environment for our employees, guests and listeners.”
Details of the behavior in question were not made public. A spokeswoman for New York Public Radio did not immediately return The Post’s comment.
Garfield described his firing via email to Gothamist as “an absolutely shocking tale,” but said he wanted to consult with an attorney before saying more.
He tweeted Monday evening: “I was fired not for ‘bullying’ per se, but for yelling in five meetings over 20 years. Anger mismanagement, sorry to say. But in all cases, the provocations were just shocking. In time, the story will emerge and it is tragic. On the Media was the pride and joy of my career.”
New York Public Radio and its flagship station WNYC have come under scrutiny in recent years over claims of harassment and workplace bullying.
In 2018, New York Public Radio’s board commissioned an outside law firm to conduct a workplace investigation after the Cut published allegations that former host John Hockenberry had harassed female colleagues. WNYC later suspended and then fired longtime hosts Leonard Lopate and Jonathan Schwartz, citing “inappropriate behavior.”
“On The Media,” a weekly program that has covered media, transparency and First Amendment issues since the 1990s, is a valuable brand for WNYC. The program is carried by 421 public radio stations across the country.
Co-host Brooke Gladstone — who started hosting in 2001, the same time as Garfield — will continue in the host’s chair. The show’s website has already been updated to remove Garfield’s name.
