The company’s shareholders approved the sale valued at around $630 million Friday in a vote that appears to bring Tribune’s nine daily newspapers under the ownership of Alden Global Capital.
Representatives for Tribune’s board did not immediately return The Post’s inquiry Friday, but Alden confirmed its purchase in a statement after several Tribune journalists, who own Tribune shares and attended Friday’s meeting, immediately shared the outcome of Friday’s vote. Maryland businessman Stewart Bainum Jr., who attempted to put together a competing offer for Tribune, also put out a statement acknowledging Alden’s victory.
But some participants remained unclear Friday about the impact of Patrick Soon-Shiong’s surprise decision to abstain from the vote. The California biotech billionaire owns the Los Angeles Times and about one-quarter of Tribune shares. And the Tribune Publishing proxy filed on April 20 stated that abstentions are the same a no vote for the merger.
A purchase by Alden would represent the defeat of a year-long public campaign waged by Tribune news staffers to find an alternate buyer. They had pleaded for well-heeled local investors to buy their newspapers instead, casting Alden’s takeover as an apocalyptic outcome for journalism in their communities.
On Friday, they pledged to continue to "fight against Alden to protect local news and the cuts that they will inevitably try to make.”
“Today, Tribune Publishing shareholders voted to put profit and greed over local news in our country,” several Tribune newspaper employee unions said in a joint statement.
In a statement, Alden’s managing director Heath Freeman said the firm would "focus on getting publications to a place where they can operate sustainably over the long term.”
“Local newspaper brands and operations are the engines that power trusted local news in communities across the United States," Freeman said. "The purchase of Tribune reaffirms our commitment to the newspaper industry.”
Before Friday’s vote, many of Tribune journalists had pinned their hopes on wealthy Maryland hotel magnate, Stewart Bainum Jr., who had mounted an 11th hour counterproposal to purchase Tribune. His effort briefly attracted Wyoming-based Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss, who last month backed out shortly after joining Bainum in a $680 million proposal, $50 million more than Alden’s offer.
“My family and I are deeply grateful to the journalists, readers, and civic-minded investors who teamed with us to help rescue, reimagine and reinvigorate local journalism,” Bainum said in a statement after the vote. “While our effort to acquire the Tribune and its local newspapers has fallen short, the journey reaffirmed my belief that a better model for local news is both possible and necessary.”
This week, some of those journalists publicly urged Soon-Shiong to vote against Alden’s offer. Soon-Shiong, who had told The Post as recently as midweek that he hadn’t yet decided how he was going to vote on the offer, ended up abstaining from voting. A spokeswoman for Soon-Shiong called his stake in Tribune “a passive investment" as he’s been focused on his other companies.
“When he made the investment in 2016, he hoped it would be a pathway to local newspaper ownership in Southern California,” the spokeswoman said. Soon-Shiong purchased the Los Angeles Times and San Diego Union-Tribune from Tribune Publishing in 2018.
Alden has become one of the country’s largest newspaper operators, owning around 200 titles including the Boston Herald, Mercury News and Los Angeles Daily News. The hedge fund has been buying newspapers since the 2007-2008 financial crisis, and has since cut jobs in many newsrooms and sold off real estate assets to establish higher-than-average profit margins.
In 2018, Denver Post staffers revolted, took over a section and published stories calling Alden a “vulture.”
An Alden takeover of Tribune had, for some time, seemed all but inevitable. The hedge fund purchased a third of company stock in November 2019. (The Friday vote was among non-Alden shareholders.) And a special committee of Tribune’s board had already signed off on Alden’s offer of $17.25-a-share for the rest of the company.
That agreement also included a nonbinding side arrangement with Bainum to buy the Baltimore Sun, Capital Gazette of Annapolis and Carroll County Times of Maryland for $65 million. The papers would have then been run under a newly formed nonprofit entity, Sunlight for All Institute.
But negotiations over service arrangement fees hit a roadblock in March when Alden insisted on terms Bainum found exorbitant, according to two people familiar with the talks. So Bainum, chairman of Maryland-based Choice Hotels International, launched his proposal to buy all of Tribune instead, with the possibility of then selling off the individual papers to local owners.
Would-be investors in Florida signaled interested in buying papers in Florida and, weeks later, Wyss, expressing interest in the Chicago Tribune, joined Bainum in submitting a proposal to buy Tribune for $18.50 a share. The special committee of the Tribune board stated that the Bainum-Wyss offer “would reasonably be expected” to beat out Alden’s, even if the board still officially backed Alden.
On Friday, Bainum said he is focused on Baltimore and Maryland broadly, and that he is “evaluating various options, all in the pursuit of creating locally-supported, not-for-profit newsrooms that place stakeholders above shareholders and journalistic integrity above all.”
He added he expects to make an announcement with more details within days.
Longtime Baltimore Sun education reporter Liz Bowie, who had been a key figure in the campaign to find a local buyer for her paper, said she “will hold on to the hope for a bit longer” that Bainum can still buy the Sun.
“I am proud to have been part of a rebellious band of Tribune reporters who rallied our communities and local investors behind our conviction that our cities need a strong press,” she said.
The sale is also the latest chapter in the tumultuous history of Tribune, whose properties also include the Orlando Sentinel, Hartford Courant and Morning Call of Allentown, Pa.
Advertising revenue in the newspaper industry peaked in 2005, and the overall decline since then has put tremendous pressure on all newspaper proprietors. But Tribune publications have had a particularly tortured relationship with their owners, ever since an ill-fated leveraged buyout by real estate developer Sam Zell took the company private in 2007. He burdened the company with $13 billion in debt that forced the company into what was then the largest media bankruptcy in history.
The company stayed in bankruptcy for four years. Mirroring the sentiment from many of Tribune’s journalists, Zell referred to the transaction as “the deal from hell.”
Two private equity firms bought the company out of bankruptcy in 2012: Oaktree Capital Management and Angelo, Gordon & Co., along with the investment bank JPMorgan Chase. Those firms deepened the newspapers’ predicament by separating the papers from the more profitable TV stations, websites and real estate holdings. In 2016, as the company fended off a bid from Gannett, biotech billionaire Soon-Shiong took a stake in Tribune. He and Chicago entrepreneur Michael Ferro, the largest shareholder in Tribune Publishing, briefly aligned in an effort to keep Tribune independent.
Ferro renamed the company Tronc, for Tribune Online Content. The much-mocked moniker was short-lived.
In 2018, Ferro negotiated a $500 million shotgun sale of the Los Angeles Times and San Diego Union-Tribune, and smaller publications in Tribune’s California News Group, to Soon-Shiong.
Ferro, who drew widespread criticism for his management style and oversight of the newspaper group, resigned that same year alongside media reports of his unwanted advances to several women. The company changed its name to Tribune Publishing, and in the fall of 2019, Alden Global Capital became the largest shareholder in the company.
Jennifer Sheehan, a features reporter at Morning Call, said Friday she hopes the takeover serves as “a wake up call for our country. Local news will continue to erode as long as we allow hedge funds like Alden to act unchecked.”
