In an interview, Engelberg said that ProPublica was further convinced of the veracity of the documents after cross-checking the data with some of the individuals belonging to the tax returns. “It was certainly relevant that in each case that we were contacting people, we were getting the same numbers they had, so it became pretty clear that we had an accurate sets of things,” he said. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the owner of The Washington Post, was among the wealthy Americans covered in the story.