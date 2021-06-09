The demonstration was the latest, most aggressive public action taken by the New Yorker Union in its labor dispute with Condé Nast. The union has warned it’s on the verge of calling a strike that could seriously hamper or stop magazine production over demands related to pay, health insurance, job security and flexibility to do outside work. They have accused the company of dragging its feet for more than two years over negotiations. And they’ve been increasingly vocal, using protests and other demonstrations to drum up support from celebrities, politicians and the public.