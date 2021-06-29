Press advocates had already responded skeptically to the conservative pundit’s claims on his Monday night program, when Carlson said he heard from “a whistleblower within the U.S. government” that the intelligence agency was “monitoring our electronic communications and is planning to leak them in an attempt to take this show off the air.” The NSA has overstepped its legal authority before, but PEN America head Suzanne Nossel said in a statement that given Carlson’s record, the free-expression group would “await further details and substantiation.”