The host has made exaggerated or false claims, and a U.S. District Court judge said last fall while dismissing a defamation case against Fox News that given “Mr. Carlson’s reputation, any reasonable viewer ‘arrive[s] with an appropriate amount of skepticism’ about the statements he makes.”
The NSA posted a statement to social media Tuesday night saying it targets “foreign powers to generate insights on foreign activities that could harm the United States.” The agency is not allowed to single out U.S. citizens such as Carlson without a specific court order, it added, and the NSA “has never had any plans to try to take his program off the air.”
Carlson had said this week that the “whistleblower, who is in a position to know, repeated back to us information about a story that we are working on that could have only come directly from my texts and emails.” He said he had no previous knowledge and alleged political motivations.
On his Tuesday night show, after the NSA’s statement, Carlson reiterated his claims and noted that the agency did not deny viewing his emails.
“The question remains, did the Biden administration read my personal emails?” Carlson said. “That’s the question that we asked directly to NSA officials when we spoke to them about 20 minutes ago, in a very heated conversation. Did you read my emails? And again, they refused to say.”
After Carlson’s initial accusations on Monday, some speculated that the Fox host may have been communicating with someone deemed the agent of a foreign power.
Carlson also doubled down Tuesday on allegations of improper surveillance. He suggested to viewers that it could “happen to you” and said the NSA had tweeted “an infuriatingly dishonest formal statement, an entire paragraph of lies.” He said he had called agency officials that day, including Director Paul Nakasone, whom Carlson denounced as a “highly political left-wing four-star general who runs the NSA.”
Last week, Carlson called another top general, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark A. Milley, “stupid” and a “pig” after Milley told lawmakers that he wanted to understand “White rage” after the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.
Fox News spokeswoman Carly Shanahan referred The Washington Post on Tuesday night to Carlson’s latest show.
Asked earlier about Carlson’s claims, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that the NSA focuses on foreign threats and referred further questions to the intelligence community.
The NSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Carlson’s additional comments Tuesday night.
Read more: