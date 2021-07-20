In April, Carlson suggested on air that vaccinated people were being asked to still wear masks in certain circumstances because “maybe [the vaccine] doesn’t work and they’re simply not telling you that.” The following month, he relied on unverified, self-reported data and alleged that “more people … have died after getting the shot in four months during a single vaccination campaign than from all other vaccines combined over more than a decade and a half” — a claim that did not take into account how the normal rate of natural and accidental death would compare. On his fellow prime-time host Laura Ingraham’s show last week, a guest told viewers that “there’s no reason right now, no clinical reason to go get vaccinated.”