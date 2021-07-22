The lawsuit, filed on Wednesday in District of Columbia Superior Court, alleges a violation of the city’s Human Rights Act, claiming that she has been “chastised, silenced and subjected to humiliation on a repeated basis for being a victim of sexual assault, for defending herself against false accusations and for her opposition to Defendants’ attempts to depict her as unworthy or unable to perform the duties of her position.” The suit also alleges that Sonmez was retaliated against for speaking out.