CNN provided extensive coverage of the fallout, but little mention that one of its biggest personalities was involved in the story. Before showing the video in which Andrew Cuomo offered a defense of his actions, CNN’s John King did tell viewers, “I want to put this on the record: Many of you know this, but the governor’s brother, Chris, works right here at CNN as an anchor. We should note that. And he was interviewed as part of this report as someone who reached out and talked to his brother as this crisis was unfolding.”