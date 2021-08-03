Carlson told his viewers on Monday night that he will be hosting the show from Hungary all week and made a pitch for why the Central European country should matter to them. “If you care about Western civilization and democracy and families, and the ferocious assault on all three of those things by the leaders of our global institutions, you should know what is happening here right now,” he said, before transitioning into one of his more typical attacks on the Biden administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.