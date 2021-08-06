And as gymnast Sunisa Lee won the all-around gold medal, an anchor for Minneapolis NBC affiliate KARE 11, who had spent many early mornings with Lee’s family, trained her iPhone on the crowd of hundreds gathered in Oakdale community center.
The pandemic has prevented families from traveling to Tokyo to watch their loved ones compete, a crushing disappointment for many of them. But the byproduct of that separation is an incredibly moving new genre of Olympics coverage: The family and friends reaction video.
Instead of families cheering from the Olympic stands, we have footage of them cheering in living rooms and bars. They jump for joy, sob and even do laps around rooms when their loved ones win, the culmination of years of dedication and hard work that they often witnessed personally.
NBC, the broadcaster of the Olympics, has always prized family reactions as part of the games’ televised drama. This year, the network set up an elaborate network of cameras to broadcast feeds from gathered supporters back home. NBC also flew family members to a watch party in Orlando, and connects Olympians to their families through publicly viewable video chats during post-competition interviews.
It’s made for compelling television. Team USA swimmer Caeleb Dressel sobbed as he told his wife and parents he loved them after he won gold in the 100-meter freestyle. And NBC aired footage from its camera set up in Seward, Alaska, where dozens watched hometown swimmer Lydia Jacoby’s stunning upset in the 100 meter breaststroke.
“Family has always been a part of the coverage. You think of Michael Phelps’ mom in the stands, and eventually his wife and baby in the stands, or the Raismans doing every move with Aly Raisman in her gymnastics routine,” NBC Olympics coordinating producer Lee Ann Gschwind told The Hollywood Reporter. “I think we have captured that, but more, in a way, because we are more intimately in people’s homes.”
Many reaction videos come from the phones of local journalists, who immediately post them on social media — a modern update on a staple of local journalism: the hometown sports hero story.
Riley Benson, a reporter with NBC affiliate WCBD in Charleston, S.C., said he was the only local TV reporter with the family and friends of Puerto Rican hurdler Jasmine Camacho-Quinn when she won her preliminary race. When she won the gold, he captured video of her mother running in place then collapsing to the ground in joy in a restaurant decorated with Puerto Rican flags.
Benson said while he embedded with Camacho-Quinn’s family so his station could provide locally relevant coverage, his reporting had an unexpected outcome after one of his Twitter videos went viral.
“So many people from Puerto Rico have reached out and said they were thankful to see that reaction,” Benson told The Washington Post. “Being able to provide that to the people she was representing was probably the best part.”
Gia Vang, the KARE 11 anchor in Minnesota who, like Sunisa Lee, is Hmong American, wrote about the experience of spending the week with her family in the St. Paul area as they watched the 18-year-old gymnast dazzle.
“Sunisa’s rise to the world stage was truly lifted by many in the Hmong-American community,” she wrote. “That’s why her story feels so familiar. It’s every Hmong person’s story. It’s my story. It’s why we weep when we see her on this stage. That’s why we show up by the hundreds with less than two day’s notice for a watch party.”
The Olympics reactions are so captivating that even other sports organizations have gotten in on the action. The Detroit Lions produced slick footage of an informal watch party that came together for Colombian runner Melissa Gonzalez, whose husband is a quarterback for the NFL team.
“Gotta go, Mel!” David Blough yelled as his wife ran her 400 meter heat.
The room exploded when she placed second, and Blough lost a shoe in the mayhem.