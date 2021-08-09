Bongino didn’t push back on that allegation during the interview, and it aired on Fox in full — on air and on the network’s website. But when Fox uploaded the interview to its YouTube channel, Trump’s “fake election” comment was audibly cut out from the clip just after the nine-minute mark, with Trump picking back up again when talking about how Democrats are “destroying our country, whether it’s at the border, whether it’s on crime.” The rest of the interview aired on YouTube verbatim.