When asked about the lawsuit, Byrne said Dominion is “trying to divert attention” from the forthcoming results of the Republican-led ballot review in Maricopa County, Ariz., and an event being held this week by MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell, whom Dominion has also sued for defamation over election fraud claims. “Dominion knows they are in for a tough week,” Byrne said. He also said Dominion’s lawsuit contained factual errors about his activities.