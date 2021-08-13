Cuomo and his network have also been hampered by accusations of a double standard. After years of barring him from doing so, CNN allowed Cuomo to interview his brother multiple times last year, when the governor was being widely praised for managing New York’s response to the coronavirus outbreak. But a few months after harassment accusations against Andrew Cuomo began trickling out in December 2020, Chris Cuomo told viewers that he could not cover them because of the conflict of interest inherent in interviewing a close family member. The host did not discuss the attorney general’s findings last week, telling viewers that his show would instead focus on the surge in coronavirus cases.