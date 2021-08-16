On Monday, the publishers of the three news organizations issued a joint plea for help: “For the past 20 years, brave Afghan colleagues have worked tirelessly to help The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal share news and information from the region with the global public. Now those colleagues and their families are trapped in Kabul, their lives in peril."
The publishers requested "support for our colleagues and . . . an unequivocal signal that the government will stand behind the free press.”
Specifically, they asked for “facilitated and protected access” to a U.S.-controlled airport, “safe passage through a protected access gate” to that airport, and “facilitated air movement out of the country.”
Earlier Monday, Washington Post Publisher Fred Ryan sent an email to national security adviser Jake Sullivan on behalf of all three news organizations making an “urgent request" for help in securing passage for the group from the civilian side to the military side of the Kabul airport so they could safely await evacuation flights. “They are currently in danger and need the US government to get them to safety,” he wrote.
The Journal’s publisher, Almar Latour, described the situation as urgent. “Right now we are focused on seeking safe passage for our Afghan colleagues and their families who even now are bearing witness to events on the ground,” he said in an email. "We need the immediate support of the US government in bringing them to safety.”
The journalists and support staff are among the many Afghans urgently trying to get out of their country in the wake of the Taliban’s swift takeover. International aid groups have been working for some time to try to secure visas for activists, women-rights advocates and others who would likely be targeted by militants.
But the quick and stunning collapse of the Western-backed Afghan government had many Afghans sending desperate messages to their contacts abroad over the past 24 hours, asking them for help in getting out. Scenes of chaos at the Kabul airport emerged on Sunday night, in which videos showed Afghans chasing and clinging to the sides of departing planes.
The local media staff and their families had been already waiting at the airport when the chaos delayed a chartered flight from Qatar, prompting Ryan’s email to Sullivan to see if the government would allow them to move to the military side of the airport, where they could safely await the chartered flight or get on a military flight out of the country.
The Washington Post plans to help its local employees and their families apply for U.S. visas from third countries. With a rapidly deteriorating security situation, The Post was in the meantime working to simply get staff out of harm’s way.
“We are continuing to cover events in Afghanistan and are working to ensure the safety of our staff,” Sally Buzbee, the executive editor of The Washington Post, wrote in an emailed statement.
This story is developing and will be updated.