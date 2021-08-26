Fox News, when trying to determine the extent of claims made against Ailes, who died in 2017, relied on external investigators from the law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. NBC News faced demands for an external, independent investigation when looking into how the network handled claims of sexual misconduct made against former “Today” show co-host Matt Lauer. But, instead, parent company Comcast said that it was satisfied with the results of an internal probe, frustrating some employees.