In the suit, ABC News producer Kirstyn Crawford alleged that Corn “forcibly [touched] her” and kissed her without her consent during a work trip to Los Angeles. The lawsuit also included the allegations of a former staffer, Jill McClain, who accused Corn of groping and sexually assaulting her during work trips in 2010 and 2011.
Crawford’s suit also accuses ABC News of failing to take action against Corn, even though, she claims, several network officials knew of his behavior toward her as far back as 2017. The lawsuit mentions examples of other ABC News employees who made complaints against Corn and alleges that there is “a culture of intimidation at ABC.”
News of the suit was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, which also later reported news division President Kim Godwin’s decision to seek an independent external investigation.
“We can’t have us investigating us,” Godwin, who joined the network in April, told staffers during a conference call Thursday, according to the Journal report. “We need an independent person.” She acknowledged the “pain” felt by many network staffers and resolved that “the truth has to come out.”
ABC News was not among the major media companies that received extensive scrutiny or made amends as part of the MeToo movement that began with the ouster of Fox News chairman Roger Ailes in 2016 after former anchor Gretchen Carlson accused him of sexual harassment and gathered momentum the following year with reports of predatory behavior by film producer Harvey Weinstein and other prominent men.
During the years that followed, Fox News, CBS News and NBC News cut ties with several on-air personalities and executives who had been accused of treating female staffers inappropriately and pledged to do right by employees in the future.
But, ABC News’ culture — and treatment of women in particular — is now squarely under the microscope, with Crawford’s suit alleging a problem beyond Corn.
“ABC’s failure to investigate and take appropriate action to remove or discipline Corn is indicative of its reluctance to ensure a safe working environment when balanced against the predatory proclivities of a successful senior executive,” the lawsuit claims.
Corn, who after leaving ABC was hired by broadcaster Nexstar Media Group as president of news for a new channel called NewsNation, has denied the allegations made against him. (Nexstar has said that it has “no comment on anything that may or may not have happened prior to Mr. Corn’s employment with Nexstar.”)
In a statement Wednesday, an ABC News spokesperson said: “We are committed to upholding a safe and supportive work environment and have a process in place that thoroughly reviews and addresses complaints that are made. ABC News disputes the claims made against it and will address this matter in court.”
According to the lawsuit, the company conducted an internal investigation into Corn’s behavior this year after the two women formally submitted their allegations in February. The probe called for by Godwin would, theoretically, focus more on the company’s handling of the matter.
Fox News, when trying to determine the extent of claims made against Ailes, who died in 2017, relied on external investigators from the law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. NBC News faced demands for an external, independent investigation when looking into how the network handled claims of sexual misconduct made against former “Today” show co-host Matt Lauer. But, instead, parent company Comcast said that it was satisfied with the results of an internal probe, frustrating some employees.