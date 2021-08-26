Axel Springer’s previous inroads into the U.S. media market include its acquisition of Business Insider in 2015, along with a majority stake in newsletter publisher Morning Brew.
The deal marks the end of what Politico owner Robert L. Allbritton called “the ride of a lifetime," though he will remain as publisher of Politico and Protocol.
In the announcement, Allbritton said that he realized that his company could better prosper if taken over by “a larger company with a significant global footprint and ambitions.”
The sale price was not announced publicly, but the company was said to be looking for a deal in the $1 billion range.
