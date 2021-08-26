Politico, the Arlington-based media company that redefined American politics and policy coverage for the digital age, has been sold to German conglomerate Axel Springer, in the latest example of corporate consolidation in a rapidly changing business climate for journalism.

The news outlet was founded in 2007 by Washington Post veterans John F. Harris and Jim VandeHei, along with chief political reporter Mike Allen, to cover Congress, political campaigns and lobbying. But it has grown substantially, adding a wide-ranging mix of policy-focused spin-offs and a European edition that it co-owned with Axel Springer. As part of the deal, the German company will take full control of the Politico Europe partnership launched in 2014, as well as the technology news site Protocol, which was launched last year.

Axel Springer’s previous inroads into the U.S. media market include its acquisition of Business Insider in 2015, along with a majority stake in newsletter publisher Morning Brew.

The deal marks the end of what Politico owner Robert L. Allbritton called “the ride of a lifetime," though he will remain as publisher of Politico and Protocol.

In the announcement, Allbritton said that he realized that his company could better prosper if taken over by “a larger company with a significant global footprint and ambitions.”

The sale price was not announced publicly, but the company was said to be looking for a deal in the $1 billion range.

