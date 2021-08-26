Politico has also become known for a stance of editorial impartiality and neutrality, which has occasionally gotten the company in hot water. Earlier this year, many staffers bristled at a decision to hand over the company’s Playbook franchise to conservative superstar Ben Shapiro as a guest author, meant as a way of offering diverse perspectives. In response to the backlash, Politico editor Matthew Kaminski told staff that the publication seeks to set itself apart by “[rising] above partisanship and ideological warfare — even as many seek to drag us into it.”