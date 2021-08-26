Axel Springer’s previous inroads into the U.S. media market include its acquisition of Business Insider in 2015, along with a majority stake in newsletter publisher Morning Brew.
The deal marks the end of what Politico owner Robert L. Allbritton called “the ride of a lifetime," though he will remain publisher of Politico and Protocol. Politico employees were told in a memo on Thursday morning that there will be “no changes of any kind for the indefinite future ... on most of the specific day-to-day circumstances that affect employees at any level."
In the announcement, Allbritton said that he realized that his company could better prosper if taken over by “a larger company with a significant global footprint and ambitions.”
Axel Springer is paying approximately $1 billion to acquire Politico, according to a source with knowledge of the deal who was not authorized to comment publicly, a testament to the success of the vertical-based corporate subscription and sponsorship model that Politico’s business is built on. The two companies have talked about potential deals over the years but those decisions intensified this summer, the person said.
Politico’s success often attracted new entrants into the market it had proven out, as well as larger publications looking to scoop up some of its most successful journalists.
In 2016, VandeHei, Allen and three senior executives left the company and, in January 2017, launched a rival publication, Axios, that has targeted a similar pool of political-junkie readers and corporate advertisers. That space grew even more crowded when three Politico journalists, Jake Sherman, Anna Palmer and John Bresnahan, left to start a “membership-based news community” called Punchbowl News this January. The site focuses on Washington deal-makers and political power-players.
Sherman and Palmer had co-written Politico’s Playbook newsletter since 2016, when they inherited it from Allen, who had made it famous with a relentless focus on insider-y political details, coupled with bold-faced birthday-party sightings around town.
Politico has also become known for a stance of editorial impartiality and neutrality, which has occasionally gotten the company in hot water. Earlier this year, many staffers bristled at a decision to hand over the company’s Playbook franchise to conservative superstar Ben Shapiro as a guest author, meant as a way of offering diverse perspectives. In response to the backlash, Politico editor Matthew Kaminski told staff that the publication seeks to set itself apart by “[rising] above partisanship and ideological warfare — even as many seek to drag us into it.”
Its reputation for neutrality was a selling point for Axel Springer, chief executive Mathias Döpfner said in the announcement.
“Objective quality journalism is more important than ever, and we mutually believe in the necessity of editorial independence and nonpartisan reporting,” he said. "This is crucial for our future success and accelerated growth.”
The lofty sale price for the acquisition comes at a time when many digital media publishers have combined in an effort to stave off a broader decline in advertising revenue that has already caused some companies to shut down.
In May, The Wall Street Journal reported that Axel Springer has held talks to acquire a stake in Axios, but no such deal has yet been consummated.
