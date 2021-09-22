Carlson, 52, told Marlow that he has “the luxury” of criticizing his own publisher at this stage in his career. “All my kids are out of the house,” he said. “If I were 35, and I had 4 kids in private school, which I did when I was 35, I’d be a little more cautious, I think. I get that people are really hamstrung because you have to make a living, and you’re dependent on these awful, stupid people in order to do that. And, so, it’s hard to exercise your freedom of speech. So, I’m just in this hyper-privileged position where I can say whatever the hell I want, and my view is: I’m just going to.”