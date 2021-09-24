Ross shared in her essay an email that Cuomo sent her the next day, owning up to his behavior and apologizing to both her and her husband, who had witnessed the incident. “Now that I think of it … I am ashamed,” he wrote in the subject line, describing his behavior as intended to be his “hearty greeting” to her.
“I never thought that Mr. Cuomo’s behavior was sexual in nature,” Ross wrote on Friday. “Whether he understood it at the time or not, his form of sexual harassment was a hostile act meant to diminish and belittle his female former boss in front of the staff.”
In a statement, Cuomo emphasized that “as Shelley acknowledges, our interaction was not sexual in nature,” He added: “It happened 16 years ago in a public setting when she was a top executive at ABC. I apologized to her then, and I meant it.”
CNN has not commented on Ross’s essay, and it’s unclear whether Cuomo plans to address it on the Friday evening episode of his show on the network, “Cuomo Primetime.” Cuomo did not appear on his regular SiriusXM radio show on Friday afternoon; it was guest-hosted by veteran investigative reporter Brian Ross, who worked with Cuomo at ABC News.
The incident occurred well before Cuomo left ABC News in 2013 for CNN, where he has not been the subject of any public accusations of misconduct. Still, he has been under a microscope for months now due to revelations that he counseled his brother, Andrew Cuomo, about how to handle allegations of sexual harassment that culminated in his resignation as governor of New York last month.
“It’s never easy being in this business and coming from a political family,” Chris Cuomo told viewers of his CNN show Aug. 16. “My advice to my brother was simple and consistent: Own what you did, tell people what you’ll do to be better, be contrite.”
While Cuomo endured that episode, some colleagues within CNN were dismayed Friday by the allegation from Shelley Ross; one staffer, who was not authorized to comment, called it “emblematic of bro culture” and was particularly uncomfortable to see Cuomo’s 2005 email to Ross, noting that he “apologize[d] to her husband first.”
Ross, who left ABC News after 16 years in 2005, oversaw Cuomo when she was executive producer of “PrimeTime Live” from 2005 to 2005. In the Times, she wrote that she is not calling for CNN to fire Cuomo. “I hope he stays at CNN forever if he chooses.”
But, she said, she would like Cuomo to “journalistically repent” and to “agree on air to study the impact of sexism, harassment and gender bias in the workplace, including his own, and then report on it.”
“This is an opportunity for him and his employer to show what accountability can look like in the MeToo era,” Ross said.