Perhaps the most anticipated part of her book deals with her personal vantage on the toxic culture of broadcast news that would eventually spawn so many #MeToo scandals. She writes that she experienced sexism and inappropriate comments from male colleagues and managers throughout her career: A CNN executive, she wrote, said at a staff meeting in 1983 that Couric was successful “because of her determination, hard work, intelligence and breast size.” And CNN host Larry King made a “lunge” for her on a date in her late 20s. “The tongue. The hands,” she writes. “The whole scene was such a cliche, I began to laugh and gently pushed him away.” Couric writes that she told King she was looking for someone closer to her own age — he replied: “No problem. But when I like, I really like.” Couric “wasn’t sure if that was a compliment or a warning,” she writes. (They parted on good terms: “Every time we ran into each other in the years that followed, it gave us a big laugh.”)