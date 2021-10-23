McCain also describes herself as a victim of “media abuse” and unfair coverage, pointing to a steady stream of articles during her tenure that included barbs about her attributed to anonymous sources. “Think of all the famously combative male TV anchors on shows with far smaller ratings and much lower profiles,” she writes. “If they raise their voices, they’re respected as passionate and serious. If I push for my ideas, I’m a princess menacing everyone with snow monsters. [ …] The constant media slams were so emotionally and mentally taxing that I thought about leaving many times during those first months.”