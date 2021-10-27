In a 2004 guidance that a New York Times spokesperson said is representative of the newspaper’s policies, letters editor Thomas Feyer said that submissions are checked for factual accuracy. “Letter writers, to use a well-worn phrase, are entitled to their own opinions, but not to their own facts,” he wrote. “There is, of course, a broad gray area in which hard fact and heartfelt opinion commingle. But we do try to verify the facts, either checking them ourselves or asking writers for sources of information.”