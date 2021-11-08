On Monday, Insider said it stood by Black’s story and defended it against Portnoy’s “hit piece” claims. “The story was assigned in March as a general profile about Dave Portnoy and his transition from sports mogul to day trader,” a company spokesperson told The Washington Post. “Around mid-April, our reporter spoke with a woman about what she described as a frightening sexual encounter with Portnoy. … We eventually heard from more women and the additional reporting led the article in a new and unexpected direction.” Insider has also rebutted Portnoy’s claim that Black did not contact a local police department to verify key details but declined to comment more broadly on Portnoy’s criticisms.