The company attempted to set the record straight in an editorial on Sunday noting that “Newsmax has no vaccine mandate nor do we require it for employment.” The editorial framed the internal policy announcement as simply a matter of Newsmax having “informed our staff of the upcoming federal rule,” which will mandate vaccination or weekly testing for companies employing more than 100 individuals. The regulation was set to go into effect on Jan. 4 but is currently being held up by legal appeals.