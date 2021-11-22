Alden’s purchase of Tribune made it one of the largest newspaper owners in the country, second only to Gannett, which is in debt to the private equity firm Apollo. Another newspaper chain, McClatchy, was acquired by Chatham Asset Management last year. A takeover by Alden of Lee would put yet one more major chain under the control of an investment firm — this one with a track record of slashing staffs and selling the real estate assets of its newspaper properties to drive profits.