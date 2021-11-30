The network and its president, Jeff Zucker, had previously backed Cuomo for months, even as details accumulated about his role advising his brother. Chris Cuomo had apologized to his colleagues for breaching traditional journalistic boundaries and advising the governor, but had evidently not been fully forthcoming with his bosses about the extent of his role.
A CNN spokesman released a statement Tuesday evening saying that the documents released as part of the investigation “raise serious questions.”
“When Chris admitted to us that he had offered advice to his brother’s staff, he broke our rules and we acknowledged that publicly,” the statement read. “But we also appreciated the unique position he was in and understood his need to put family first and job second. However, these documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother’s efforts than we previously knew. As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation.”
Text messages between the CNN journalist and the governor’s aides show that Chris Cuomo offered to draft statements for his brother to deny misconduct, demanded more influence over the strategy and even researched potential news coverage and accusers for the governor’s office.
“Please let me help with the prep,” Cuomo wrote at one point to top aide Melissa DeRosa, as the claims against the governor multiplied.
On another occasion, the younger Cuomo texted DeRosa that he needed “all the best facts” for “reporters. Who can do it?”
CNN’s move was a surprise to some staffers. who noted Zucker’s longstanding defense of his biggest on-air personality.
For months, Chris Cuomo defended his behind-the-scenes work for his brother, saying he is about “family first, job second.”
“I can be objective about just about any topic, but not about my family,” he said on his CNN show on May 20. He seemed to downplay his role, saying that he had made a “mistake” being “looped into calls” with the governor’s friends, advisers and staff because it put his colleagues at CNN in a “bad spot.”
At the time, CNN said that although the anchor had not been involved in the network’s Cuomo coverage, “it was inappropriate to engage in conversations that included members of the governor’s staff, which Chris acknowledges.” The network also said Chris Cuomo would not be disciplined.
This is a breaking story that will be updated.