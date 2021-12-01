But he acknowledged and said he accepted the rationale for the network’s decision, which followed the release of documents on Monday by the office of the New York state attorney general that showed he was far more intimately involved in crafting his brother’s response to the mounting allegations earlier this year than had been previously made public.
“I understand it,” he said of the suspension on Wednesday. “And, I understand why some people feel the way they do about what I did. I’ve apologized in the past. I mean it. It’s the last thing I ever wanted to do, was compromise any of my colleagues and do anything but help.”
In May, when The Post first reported that Cuomo had participated in official strategy calls with members of then-Gov. Cuomo’s staff, Cuomo apologized and told viewers that he had put his CNN colleagues “in a bad spot.” At the time, the network expressed sympathy for Cuomo’s situation, saying that he “could never be objective” when it comes to his brother, but said that his participation in meetings with the governor’s staff was “inappropriate.”
CNN said on Tuesday that Cuomo’s suspension is “pending further evaluation,” but did not say how long that process will take.
Cuomo told his listeners Wednesday that he will keep his distance from the process and will not make any additional comments about the suspension.
“I know they have a process that they think this is important,” he said. “I respect that process. So, I’m not going to talk about this anymore than that.”
Cuomo’s 9 p.m. hour was filled on Tuesday night by 8 p.m. host Anderson Cooper, who will continue to take that slot through the rest of the week. The network has not announced a longer-term replacement.
Cuomo had previously tried to close the book on talking about his relationship with his brother in August, after his brother’s resignation from the governorship. “This will be final word on it,” he said.
But, that changed after the revelations on Monday, particularly Cuomo’s acknowledgment in an interview with investigators representing the attorney general’s office that he had called fellow journalists to try to get information about the forthcoming publication of articles that included accusations made against his brother.
While not addressing his role in the matter, Cuomo used his radio show on Tuesday to criticize the process that led to his brother’s resignation, arguing that he did not receive “due process.”
“Andrew had his party enforcing a rule against him that if you have accusations, you have problems, and you don’t really get to vet the accusations and you don’t get to go against your accusers,” he told listeners. “But eventually when there wasn’t going to be due process, and his party was against him, then he had no choice because he couldn’t do the work of the state anymore.”
After acknowledging his embarrassment and “hurt” on Wednesday, Cuomo turned his show back to the news, rather than news about him and his family. “For right now, let’s just get after it, and there’s plenty to do on that score,” he said.