The nonprofit model is not immune to criticism, particularly about who pays the bills. States Newsroom does not accept corporate underwriting, which has been criticized as just another form of advertising. But some media watchdogs have challenged it for ties to ideological donors. States Newsroom has rebuffed those allegations, centered on its past relationship with the Hopewell Fund. The liberal group served as its incubator until States Newsroom secured its own nonprofit status in November 2019, after which the entities separated. States Newsroom said it never received funding from Hopewell.