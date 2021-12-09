Alden, a hedge fund that has become one of the largest newspaper owners in the country with a reputation for slashing staff and gutting newsrooms, proposed buying Lee in late November for $24 a share in cash. At the time Alden said one of its affiliated entities owned about 6 percent of Lee, one of the last large, publicly-traded independent newspaper chains in the country.
“Our board is confident we have the right strategic plan in place to leverage our attractive market position, financial strength and established digital capabilities and infrastructure to drive further growth and value for shareholders,” Lee’s CEO, Kevin Mowbray, wrote in a note to staff Friday. “I am proud of the resilience of our team, our powerful brands and — most importantly — the organization’s deep-rooted commitment to consistently delivering high-quality, impactful journalism to the communities we serve.”
Heath Freeman is the hedge fund guy who says he wants to save local news. Somehow, no one’s buying it.
Lee then adopted what’s known as a “shareholder rights plan” in response to the proposal and in early December, Lee declared Alden’s proposal to nominate candidates to serve on Lee’s board invalid.
Many of Lee’s properties are papers once owned by billionaire investor Warren Buffett. In 2018, Lee inked a deal with Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway to manage Berkshire’s newspapers. In March 2020, he sold 49 weekly and 30 daily newspapers to Lee in a $140 million cash deal.
Just months ago, Alden purchased the Tribune Newspaper chain despite an aggressive public campaign by Tribune journalists who cast an Alden takeover as an apocalyptic outcome for local journalism and begged for alternative buyers.