Alden, a hedge fund that has become one of the largest newspaper owners in the country with a reputation for slashing staff and gutting newsrooms, proposed buying Lee in late November for $24 a share in cash. Alden, through an affiliated entity, already owns about 6 percent of Lee, one of the last large, publicly-traded independent newspaper chains in the country.
In a statement, Lee chairman Mary Junck portrayed the offer as unworthy.
“The Alden proposal grossly undervalues Lee and fails to recognize the strength of our business today, as the fastest-growing digital subscription platform in local media, and our compelling future prospects,” she said.
Lee CEO Kevin Mowbray issued a note to staff Friday that seemed designed to calm nerves among employees concerned about a takeover: “I am proud of the resilience of our team, our powerful brands and — most importantly — the organization’s deep-rooted commitment to consistently delivering high-quality, impactful journalism to the communities we serve.”
Heath Freeman is the hedge fund guy who says he wants to save local news. Somehow, no one’s buying it.
Earlier this year, Alden purchased Tribune Publishing and its storied newspapers despite an aggressive public campaign by its journalists who cast an Alden takeover as an apocalyptic outcome for local journalism and begged for alternative buyers. In the years leading up to the purchase, Alden bought 32 percent of Tribune’s stock and three-Alden affiliated members were installed onto Tribune’s board
The immediate resistance put up by Lee’s board and shareholders to Alden’s bid seemed to be more aggressive than Tribune’s response to the hedge fund.
Lee quickly adopted what’s known as a “shareholder rights plan” in response to Alden’s proposal and in early December, Lee declared Alden’s proposal to nominate candidates to serve on Lee’s board invalid.
On Wednesday — a day before Lee’s end of year investor call — the company’s largest shareholder sent a letter to the board urging it to reject Alden’s offer, calling the proposed purchase price “clearly insufficient and opportunistic.”
Mowbray said on Thursday’s investor call that the company’s news release is “all we have to say about the matter” and that they wouldn’t take questions about Alden.
Many of Lee’s properties are papers once owned by billionaire investor Warren Buffett. In 2018, Lee inked a deal with Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway to manage Berkshire’s newspapers. In March 2020, he sold 49 weekly and 30 daily newspapers to Lee in a $140 million cash deal.
This story has been updated.