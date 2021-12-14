When it began trading on Nasdaq at the beginning of last week, BuzzFeed said it became the first publicly traded digital media company. The stock began selling at a price of $10.95 per share, but ended trading on Monday at $6.25, a 43 percent decline. The company says that it is too early to draw any major conclusions from just over one week of trading — either about BuzzFeed’s value or about the broader strength of the digital media industry. “We’ll focus on the long term and not stress about the daily fluctuations of our stock price,” chief executive Jonah Peretti assured employees last week.