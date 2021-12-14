Nocera came to realize that Markowitz, whom he assumed was Herschkopf’s groundskeeper, was actually the owner of the house — and that Herschkopf was Markowitz’s therapist who had taken up residence in the Hamptons home as part of a highly unconventional treatment plan. Markowitz would later allege that the psychiatrist had insinuated his way into his life over three decades, persuading him to break away from friends and relatives, taking control of his business affairs and even throwing parties at Markowitz’s home. Herschkopf, who disputes the allegations, lost his license to practice medicine in New York in April after a state health department panel found he had committed several professional violations.