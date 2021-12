My reaction came partly from sentiment. The daily, one of two that came to my family’s door throughout my childhood, was where I got my start as a summer intern, eventually becoming its top editor. A decade ago, I was still in that job. Over the years, I had hired scores of journalists and, helped by a talented group of editors, had overseen the coverage of everything from the assassination of a local abortion provider to the high cost of being poor in one of the nation’s most impoverished cities. We certainly weren’t perfect but we did a lot of important work.