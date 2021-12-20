Bongino — who has received a coronavirus vaccine himself — told his listeners in October that he was taking a stand on behalf of Cumulus Media employees who didn’t want the shot, as well as other on-air personalities who had been terminated for failing to get one. “I’m not going to let this go,” he said at the time. “Cumulus is going to have to make a decision with me if they want to continue this partnership, or they don’t. I want something to change, and I’m giving them an opportunity to do it. But if they don’t, this is going to be an entirely untenable situation going forward.”