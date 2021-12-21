Watters, who serves as a panelist on the 5 p.m. show “The Five” and has his own Fox News show on Saturday nights, rose to acclaim as a door-stepping correspondent who was filmed ambushing unsuspecting targets for a segment called “Watters’ World” that aired on former Fox host Bill O’Reilly’s show. HuffPost Washington bureau chief Amanda Terkel claimed that Watters “ambushed and harassed” her while she was on vacation in 2009. “He never introduced himself and didn’t give any context for what he was saying — he simply shouted questions as I tried to switch out of vacation mode and remember the short post I had written weeks earlier,” Terkel wrote in 2016. In another clip, Watters confronted Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who he said he doesn’t “do ambush interviews” — to which Watters responded: “I do do ambush interviews.”