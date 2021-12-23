At that point, Didion — who died Thursday at 87 — had nothing to prove, no need to impress. Without ever seeming to strain, she had already done that since the 1960s in her novels, essays and screenplays. She solidified her reputation, and reached a new generation, in more recent years, with a pair of memoirs for the ages (“The Year of Magical Thinking” and “Blue Nights”) about the sudden death of her husband, John Gregory Dunne, and the lingering illness and eventual death of their daughter, Quintana Roo.