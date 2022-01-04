In an interview with The Post, Ben Smith said he will serve as the editor in chief and they intend to have a “big global newsroom.”
“There is something like 200 million college-educated people who speak English around the world, who I don’t think anyone is thinking of as an audience, who are smart and curious and connected to each other and to big stories,” he said. “We want to address that audience. Part of the way is you have to cover the biggest stories in the world and break news.”
He said he sees business potential in new ways to structure and deliver news — “I don’t think there’s been a ton of innovation in the way news is told” — and cited his experience with starting new media outlets. Smith joined BuzzFeed when it was best known for listicles and whimsy to build its news team from scratch, serving as its top editor for eight years; he was also a reporter at Politico before it launched.
Smith said he wants to address a theme that has come up in his own reporting: “Social media has bled back into newsgathering and assigning in a way that I feel like readers aren’t being treated with respect, and their intelligence isn’t being respected.”
He acknowledged he was being vague with some of the specifics of the new venture, including how large it would be, how much money they aim to raise and when it would launch; he remains a Times employee and does not have a departure date yet settled. “As soon as I leave, I’m going to be working at this 24/7,” he said.
Smith became media columnist for the Times in 2020. Since then, he’s reported on the big Facebook leak, internal drama within major newsrooms (including The Post) and reporting controversies at the Times. He also uncovered a series of revelations about Ozy media, which eventually led to the implosion of the digital media company.
“What makes Ben special is that he is a commentator who also deeply reports," Times executive editor Dean Baquet said in a statement. "That’s a pretty rare combination in media writing today.”
Another theme that’s emerged in his columns: the BuzzFeed stock options he still possessed, which he frequently mentioned by way of disclosing why he was sidestepping any in-depth coverage of BuzzFeed in his writing.
BuzzFeed went public late last year. The Times reported Tuesday that Smith said in an interview that he has divested most of his stock. When asked by The Post whether his departure related to the February 2022 deadline the Times had given for him to divest, he replied via text: “No, not at all.”
As for Bloomberg Media, Scott Havens, the chief growth officer and global head of strategic partnerships, has taken over the CEO position from Justin Smith.
“Across his tenure, Justin and his team delivered exceptional results powered by product innovations, with 2021 representing the high-water mark in terms of Bloomberg Media’s historical performance,” Mike Bloomberg, owner of the company, said in a statement.