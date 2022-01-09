But those details and other elements of the story began to fall apart after Erik Wemple, The Washington Post’s media critic, examined Barrett’s story, speaking to a fencing expert who cast doubt on the likelihood of such a gruesome injury. The founder of a company that builds ice rinks for the affluent in the area said he knew of “nobody who’s built an Olympic sheet, not even the hedge-fund guys.” Wemple reported that sources close to the family said the woman identified as Sloane did not have a son.