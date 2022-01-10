Watters’s elevation comes a month after Anthony S. Fauci called for Watters to be fired over his comments at a conservative political conference. Watters had encouraged camera-toting activists to “ambush” the nation’s top infectious-disease expert with a rhetorical “kill shot” that he “doesn’t see” coming — industry jargon for the kind of confrontational interviews pioneered by investigative reporters and now often used by political activists to embarrass public officials, though Watters took the metaphor a little further: “Boom! He is dead! He is dead!”