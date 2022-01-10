A rotation of opinion hosts, including Watters, had taken turns holding down the 7 p.m. hour ever since Fox moved one of its marquee news anchors, Martha MacCallum, to daytime coverage a year ago. Fox News now broadcasts opinion from 7 p.m. until midnight.
In a statement, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said, “Jesse’s versatility and hosting acumen has grown exponentially over the last five years” and “we look forward to watching him expand his connection even further through this new solo weeknight hour.”
Watters said in a statement, “I’m thrilled to take on this new challenge and am grateful for the opportunity.”
Watters’s elevation comes a month after Anthony S. Fauci called for Watters to be fired over his comments at a conservative political conference. Watters had encouraged camera-toting activists to “ambush” the nation’s top infectious-disease expert with a rhetorical “kill shot” that he “doesn’t see” coming — industry jargon for the kind of confrontational interviews pioneered by investigative reporters and now often used by political activists to embarrass public officials, though Watters took the metaphor a little further: “Boom! He is dead! He is dead!”
When asked about it later on CNN, Fauci — who has received many death threats since he has become the face of the U.S. response to the pandemic — suggested that Watters “should be fired on the spot.”
Fox stood by Watters, saying in a statement that his words “have been twisted completely out of context.”
“Based on watching the full clip and reading the entire transcript, it’s more than clear that Jesse Watters was using a metaphor for asking hard-hitting questions to Dr. Fauci,” the network said.
Watters joined Fox News in 2002 as a production assistant and made his first appearance on-air as a correspondent for the now-defunct “The O’Reilly Factor.” He rose to prominence within the network with his “Watters World” segments. He said he considered himself a “political humorist” while also confronting unwilling interview subjects in filmed “ambush interviews.”
One of Watters’s best-known segments from those days — man-on-the-street interviews in New York’s Chinatown — was pilloried in a viral “Daily Show” clip and denounced by the Asian American Journalists Association as “offensive, mocking, derogatory and damaging.” In response, Watters said his segments were intended to be lighthearted and expressed “regret if anyone found offense.”
The new job for Watters also comes as the network has found ratings success after giving more room to its brand of comedy. A late-night humor and news program hosted by another “The Five” panelist, Greg Gutfeld, that debuted last year regularly gets higher ratings than its network late-night comedy counterparts.
