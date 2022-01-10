Sheikholeslami is wrapping up a two-year tenure as the president and CEO of WNYC, New York’s flagship public radio operation. Before that, she was CEO of Chicago Public Media and held senior positions at The Washington Post, Condé Nast and Time Warner. Her time at WNYC was marred by staff defections and internal strife, some of which began before she joined the organization. The Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists filed a complaint in May with the National Labor Relations Board, accusing her handpicked WNYC Editor-in-Chief Audrey Cooper of waging a “coordinated and aggressive campaign” against internal critics.