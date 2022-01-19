The Sun-Times has seen ups and downs and changed hands many times, including being bought and sold by Rupert Murdoch in the 1980s. It has struggled in the digital economy, at one point laying off its entire photography staff. In 2017, a group of private investors and labor unions came together to purchase the newspaper, averting a rival bid by the then-owner of the city’s other major newspaper, the Chicago Tribune. The Tribune and its sister newspapers were acquired last year by a hedge fund known for deep cost-cutting, and nearly 40 Tribune journalists reportedly took buyout offers.